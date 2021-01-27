OWOSSO — A home at 623 S. Frazer St. was a total loss following a fire Tuesday morning.
According to Owosso police, the fire started at approximately 10:30 a.m. Firefighters from Owosso, Owosso Township and Corunna-Caledonia fire departments responded, and were assisted by Owosso police.
There were no reported injuries, according to Owosso police and a resident of the home. The fire was contained and firefighters remained on scene until about 2 p.m.
The resident believed the fire started because of an electrical issue, but Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart said via email the cause of the fire is not known, and is still under investigation.
