OWOSSO TWP. — A house trailer on Dewey Road, just west of M-52, was a total loss Saturday night, after a fire consumed it.
There were no injuries, and the cause of the blaze — which broke out shortly before 11 p.m. — is unknown, Owosso Township Fire Battalion Chief Michael Thornburg said this morning. The mobile home was located on a plot of property next to a house.
Responding to the fire were the Owosso Township, city of Owosso and Corunna-Caledonia fire departments and Michigan State Police, Thornburg said.
The fire was extinguished and the scene cleared in about two hours. An investigation will be conducted, he said.
