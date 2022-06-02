OWOSSO — The Friends of the Shiawassee District Library is inviting the public to its annual used book sale.
The sale will take place on the library’s front lawn at 503 W. Main St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The sale contains both children and adult books, DVDs, books on CD and any items leftover from the library’s renovation. Parking is available on the north side of the library and on Bradley Street. Proceeds from the sale help finance some of the library programs.
Customers are also welcome to view the inside of the newly-renovated adult library.
Those interested in joining the Friends of the Library may fill out a membership form at mysdl.org.
