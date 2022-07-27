Old Gracepointe church building being renovated into apartments

OWOSSO — Two empty buildings are on the way to becoming apartments.
The previous Gracepointe church building at 715 S. Washington St. is undergoing internal demolition, said Rob Sutton, the new owner of the building.
Gracepointe moved locations to 1687 N. M-52 and sold the old building to Rob and his wife, Jane, who have experience in running rentals.
“I hate to see these buildings just knocked down,” Sutton said. “Why not use what’s already there? Save money … use the character of what’s already there to turn it into something else. We’re going to try keep the original look of the building. We’re going to try to save as much stained glass as we can.”
There will be around 20 apartments, with an upper and lower level. The upper level is scheduled to have seven to eight luxury units, while the first floor will have 10 to 12 “market-friendly” priced ones.
Sutton said there are also plans to build new units in surrounding empty lots after the current building is finished. There will be 21 to 28 units in the new building.
“We’re looking at single story; something that could be used for senior housing — something that’s pretty easy to get around in if you’re physically impaired,” Sutton said.
There is also a second empty lot, for which the plans are undecided.
While COVID-19 and high prices have slowed the process, the project is estimated to be completed by August 2023.
Sutton said the high-end apartments will have their own washers and dryers. The other units will have communal ones. He is unsure if there will be a workout room, but there will probably not be a swimming pool.
The Shiawassee Economic Development Program is also looking at the old Owosso Middle School building as a future housing opportunity. Its future has not yet been decided.
“We have been working with (Owosso Public Schools) to identify a developer to turn it into something, with a goal of housing,” said Justin Horvath, SEDP president/CEO.
A few housing developers have put forth bids, which the school board will review today. The choice in developer will also determine whether the apartments will be low-income or market rate housing.
Low income housing is when developers get a tax credit to finance the building, but they must ensure a portion of the tenants are within a certain low-income range. Those tenants recieve a lower rent.
“We need more housing,” Horvath said. “This would take a historic, vacant building and turn it into something of purpose.”
One of the topics discussed in last week’s 2022 annual SEDP meeting was attracting and retaining young professionals to live and work in Shiawassee County. According to the SEDP, there are a few key components in the county’s development that need to happen if young professionals are to replenish the workforce; one of those components is housing availability.
Please vote only for the commissioner in your district
