Man pleads to fifth drunken driving charge

CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to felony drunken driving — his fifth such conviction — and now faces a potential jail or prison sentence.
Tyler Farley, 26, admitted to consuming alcohol in November 2020 before driving his car on Chipman Street in Owosso and hitting a telephone pole.
“I had a couple drinks and shots of Fireball,” Farley said. “I got in the car and took off along the railroad tracks, pulled the (emergency) brake, and took out a pole.”
Following the crash, Farley had a .16 blood/alcohol content, twice the legal limit.
Stewart accepted Farley’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 29, and revoked Farley’s bond, ordering him lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail until that time.
In return for Farley’s plea, prosecutors dismissed misdemeanor driving while license suspended and failure to report an accident charges.
“You’re 26 years old and you’ve amassed five drunk driving convictions,” Stewart said. “Jail is pretty likely, and I think you ought to go back and start on it now.”
Farley was previously convicted of drunken driving in February 2015, June 2016, January 2018, and March 2018. After his latest arrest and charges, Farley was arraigned before former 66th District Court Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate Farley posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond April 14 and had been free until bond was revoked.
Farley has numerous prior criminal convictions in Shiawassee County that date back to 2013, including reckless driving, resisting/obstructing police, minor in possession of alcohol, driving while license suspended, disorderly conduct, and numerous civil infractions.
In Michigan, felony drunken driving is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.
