OWOSSO — With the Flint Water Crisis a glaring example of what can go wrong with public drinking water, the city of Owosso wants to make sure nothing of the sort happens here.
The Owosso Water Treatment Plant hosted a celebration of the ongoing work to protect the health and safety of residents Tuesday. On hand for the event was Liesl Clark, the director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).
With the help of state and federal funding, Owosso is attempting to address aging infrastructure by upgrading water treatment equipment and removing lead service lines.
The EGLE in 2021 awarded the city a $3 million lead service line replacement forgivable loan, a $460,021 drinking water asset management grant and a $403,500 grant and $235,375 forgivable loan to replace Owosso’s main water line on Center Street.
Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth said that for a city with a budget of $7 million, EGLE’s grants and loans were a “big deal.”
“I don’t think there’s any secret infrastructure in this country is getting old, and Owosso has water lines and water mains and equipment that is well past its useful date,” Eveleth said. “I can’t express how appreciative we are (of the grants and loans) and how big of a difference it’s going to make in our efforts to keep things upgraded.”
Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said that the city will use the $3 million grant to replace 150 lead service lines and up to 4,700 unknown and suspected lead service lines. Henne said the city having almost 5,000 lead service lines, combined with the plant having 6,500 customers serving 14,530 people, presents potential problems. Further adding to complications for the city, the majority of the water distribution system mains are 50 to 65 years old — with some 80 to 100 years old — according to the city of Owosso’s 2021 Water Quality Report.
“I was taught early in my career that the greatest purveyor of public safety is safe access to drinking water and the conveyance of wastewater to be treated,” Henne said. “Service lines do have the potential to negatively affect people’s health that are plugged into our water system. We want to prevent something like (the Flint Water Crisis) from ever happening in Owosso.”
Henne said with the $3 million grant, supplemented by city funds, the plant should be able to replace “between 400 and 700 lead service lines,” which he said was about “three years worth” of the plant’s 20-year time frame to remove the almost 5,000 lines.
Clark stressed the importance of EGLE investments in improving water treatment infrastructure.
“Water infrastructure hasn’t been maintained the way it needs to be to protect public health and the environment in Michigan,” Clark said. “Investments like this are a great opportunity to bring systems up to speed, and to make them more compliant and healthy for the individuals that use them.”
The grants and loans awarded to the city of Owosso are part of a federal-state partnership called the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) that provides communities a source of financing for water pollution control projects, and is administered through EGLE with funding appropriated by Congress on a yearly basis.
Michigan’s federal allocation for projects financed in fiscal year (FY) 2022 is $68,320,000, per EGLE’s Report on Clean Water State Revolving Fund Project Priority List for FY 2022.
Clark said Michigan has the most stringent lead and copper rule in the nation, and one component is the replacement of lead service lines. These lines, and home plumbing, are the primary sources of lead in drinking water. Lead in drinking water is a particularly hazardous public health situation because it can cause serious health problems, particularly for pregnant women and young children.
Excess copper in drinking water can lead to public health problems as well. People drinking water containing excess copper over a relatively short amount of time could experience gastrointestinal distress, and over a long period of time, people can suffer liver or kidney damage, according to the city of Owosso’s 2021 Water Quality Report.
Per the water report, Owosso’s drinking water contained the contaminants barium, fluoride, haloacetic acids (HAA5), total trihalomethanes (TTHM), chlorine, bromodichloromethane, bromoform, chlorodibromomethane and chloroform, but all were well within the maximum contaminant levels and the maximum contaminant level goals (MCLGs). When the levels are below the MCLGs, there is no known or expected risk to health.
