Cool(er) Cats

OWOSSO — Community Cats of Owosso leader Lori Bailey wears a T-shirt that reads, “No more kittens, dammit!”
Bailey and her informal group of fellow animal lovers are doing everything they can to keep the feral cat population down across Shiawassee County, arranging for foster families and adoptions, spaying/neutering and vaccines at reduced cost, and covering other veterinarian bills when possible.
Community Cats of Owosso is hosting a cat shelter make it/take it workshop in an effort to help homeless cats survive the winter months. The event is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the lower level of Owosso City Hall.
“Otherwise, in the cold winter you’ll have cats that suffer and are not being cared for,” said Bailey, who is also a longtime member of the Owosso City Council.
About 30 people typically attend a cat shelter workshop, which take place twice each fall. Volunteers guide participants through constructing a simple shelter fashioned from a foam cooler, adapting it with a small entry hole and interior straw insulation.
Bailey said many of the people who attend have feral cats roaming through their yards, and want to provide them with a warm place during bitterly cold nights. In addition to building a shelter, attendees are provided information about the organization’s spaying and neutering services.
“It’s so much fun,” Bailey said. “They come, and I give general directions. We have cookies and play music, and we’re doing work for the community.”
Those planning to attend should bring a serrated knife, is possible. If they can help set up the workshop before or clean up after, the assistance would be appreciated, Bailey said.
The shelters are so simple, they can be made during the two-hour session and taken back to attendees’ properties that day.
The coolers have a surface of at least 18-by-18 inches and stand a minimum 14 inches tall. The preferred thickness is at least an inch. The coolers are covered with plastic, and the holes are edged with part of a ceramic planter. Expensive but really strong Nashua duct tape — with a rating of 40 degrees below zero — is used.
Founded in 2014, Community Cats of Owosso is a collection of about a dozen like-minded people who wanted to help provide access and support for spay/neuter services.
“We’re just a bunch of people trying to do what we can,” Bailey said.
Funded exclusively by donations and grants, the group uses three animal clinics that are able to offer inexpensive pricing, thanks to the donations and grants.
The clinics that work with the group are:
n Capital Area Humane Society Spay/Neuter Clinic in Lansing, which provides Clinton County residents with programs for pets and free-roaming cats. Call (517) 626-6104.
n All About Animals Rescue in Flint is about a 30-minute drive from Owosso. Spaying/neutering with a rabies vaccine is $25 for free-roaming cats. The cats will get one ear “tipped” to indicate they have been fixed. Pet cats are $40 each with no vaccine included. Call (810) 780-4978.
n All About Animals Rescue in Warren has the same prices and policies as the Flint clinic. They send a transport twice a month to Vernon and Owosso. For an appointment, call (586) 879-1745.
In cases where the pet owners can’t afford even the reduced prices, Community Cats of Owosso will try to find a sponsor.
The main thing is to get your cat fixed sooner rather than later, Bailey said. It is important for cats’ health and welfare to be fixed and vaccinated before they start exhibiting mating behaviors.
“Most people don’t know this, but cats can be mature enough at four months to have kittens,” she said. “We say ‘Fixed By Five’ (months).”
Community Cats of Owosso is responsible for 1,000 spay/neuters per year. Last summer, the group placed about 100 cats in foster homes and most have been adopted, Bailey said.
For details about the organization, call (989) 723-0064 or visit the Community Cats of Owosso on Facebook.
To donate, use Pay Pal at paypal.me/ccofowosso, or send a check to the Shiawassee Humane Society, 2752 W. Bennington Road, Owosso, MI 48867, and write “Community Cats” in the memo line.
