Looking ahead to a wave

OWOSSO — Former state senator and state representative Bill Ballenger Monday predicted a “red wave” for the Republican Party in the 2020 elections while speaking at the Shiawassee County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner.
“The wave will be coming,” Ballenger told the crowd of about 60 in attendance, predicting a big win in the November elections for Republicans, “the red wave.”
Also in attendance at the dinner were numerous state and local officials, including U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland; State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Potterville; State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso; 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, as well as numerous county commissioners and Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson.
Among the issues Ballenger discussed was the upcoming 2020 Census. He noted that, depending on the results, area political districts could be redrawn, changing the voting landscape in the state.
“There’s been a big population gain in counties around Shiawassee County, but not in Shiawassee,” Ballenger said. “It kind of sets an area up or geographical territory up for partition. We don’t know what this independent commission is going to do. Nobody knows. The commission hasn’t even been picked yet.”
Though Shiawassee County is a generally conservative area, Ballenger said no seat or position is safe for Republicans.
“Democrats can get elected in this county,” Ballenger said. “I know they’ve been the minority party for almost the entire history of the Republican Party’s existence. They occasionally can win under the right circumstances. In Lansing, those House Democrats are licking their chops looking at Shiawassee County. One newsletter in Lansing calls Shiawassee County the ‘great white whale’ for the Democratic Party, like Captain Ahab, hoping every election or every time a seat turns over, they can win this.”
He also told the crowd he was watching one race in particular in November — the U.S. Senate race in which Democrat Gary Peters currently occupies the seat. Ballenger believes Republican candidate John James has a good chance to win, and has outpaced Peters in fundraising. He noted Peters has the lowest name recognition in the U.S. Senate.
“He is the least-known senator in the entire 100-member body,” Ballenger said. “I’m not saying people in Wyoming don’t know who he is, or people in Florida. People in his own state don’t know who Gary Peters is, compared with the other 99 senators. Anyone with that low name recognition is automatically a target.”
Ballenger also called the presidential election “all-important,” and told the crowd to get out and canvass the area to get Republicans out and vote.
“Sometimes, a little elbow grease will help. A little effort” will help conservatives retain local offices and the White House, Ballenger said in closing.
Ballenger served in the Michigan Senate and House of Representatives in the 1960s and ’70s before becoming the deputy assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare during the Gerald Ford administration.
He now runs the Ballenger Report, which covers politics and conservative issues. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University, as well as a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. Ballenger has also been a visiting adjunct professor for several universities, including the University of Michigan-Flint, Michigan State University and Western Michigan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.