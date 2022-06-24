CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart described the charges against Steven Lester-Harvey Nicoletti as a “mouthful.”
Nicoletti, 53, an Owosso resident, pleaded guilty to three counts of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of domestic violence, one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding police and one count of operating while intoxicated (OWI) in a plea hearing Thursday.
All of the counts except for the domestic violence count stem from a road rage incident on March 25, when an intoxicated Nicoletti rammed his Ford pickup into a Chevy Impala several times in the parking lot at the Meijer store in Corunna before fleeing and leading police on a chase — during which he admitted to intentionally hitting several Michigan State Police vehicles.
Nicoletti’s sentencing has been scheduled for July 29 at 8:30 a.m. at the 35th Circuit Court.
The Chevy Impala was occupied by two individuals, Emily Taylor and Julian Garza, when it was struck multiple times, which was captured on video.
Taylor, 19, is a resident of Corunna.
“You placed the two occupants in fear of their lives,” Stewart said.
Questioning during the trial established that Nicoletti had a 0.177 blood alcohol content, more than twice the legal limit in the state of Michigan.
Nicoletti was eventually apprehended by police on Juddville Road after being tazed by police, according to previous reporting from The Argus-Press. Nicoletti was then arrested and transported to the hospital.
Felonious assault in Michigan is punishable by up to four years of imprisonment and a maximum fine of $6,000. Third-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $5,000. OWI is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail and fines up to $500.
The domestic violence count stems from a March 22 incident. Under questioning from Patrick Allen, assistant Shiawassee County public defender, Nicoletti admitted to grabbing his wife by the arm and spraying her with the kitchen sink hose after an argument between Nicoletti and his stepdaughter led to an argument between Nicoletti and his wife.
Stewart established Nicoletti spraying his wife with the kitchen sink hose was not done in a “joyful, giggly” manner. Domestic violence on the first offense in Michigan is punishable by up to 93 days in jail and a fine not exceeding $500.
