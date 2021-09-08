State grant could help fund new apartments in Owosso

OWOSSO — The owners of a Howard Street building are in line for a $420,000 state grant that will allow them to develop seven new rental units, four of them providing low-income housing.
On Monday, Owosso City Council members approved setting a public hearing for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at city hall to receive comments from residents on the Michigan Economic Development Corporation grant to help finance a rental rehabilitation project at 152 Howard Street.
Four of the units will be rent-controlled per MEDC Rental Rehab program requirements, while the remaining three units will be market-rate rental housing.
The apartments will be built on the currently vacant second floor of the building that houses Harris Electric, which was Ludington Electric until last spring when the company was sold. Harris is leasing the first floor of the building.
At the time of the sale, Ludington Electric owners Sue and Carl Ludington stated their intention to continue their plan — previously approved by the council — to renovate the top floor of the facility into apartments and make exterior improvements.
In addition to the MEDC Rental Rehab grant, private funds totaling $538,715 will be used toward the project, the grant application states, for a total investment of nearly $1 million.
The city is offering to serve as a Unit of General Local Government for purposes of the state grant and would administer the project.
“The city of Owosso has identified … a need for affordable and market rate housing,” city officials state in paperwork supporting the MEDC grant. “If new apartment opportunities for affordable and market rate housing are not realized, the City believes … (it) could hamper our ability to be competitive with neighboring communities.”
A tentative timeline for the renovation work predicts construction will start Dec. 15 and be completed by Dec. 1, 2022, with leasing of completed apartments commencing Dec. 1, 2022.
