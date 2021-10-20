OWOSSO — Connections2Careers is hosting a community open house from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Books & Beans, 108 N. Washington St.
Visitors can meet Executive Vice President Kimberly Oderkirk, who will explain upcoming events and community efforts that Connections2Careers offers.
Connection2Careers’ mission is to showcase various career paths to students of all ages through events, meetings, literature, hands on learning and business experience and to connect persons of interest with perspective employers.
Following the opening house, Connections2Careers will host its first Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics session for middle and high school students to get homework help.
Contact Kimberly at koderkirk@connections2careers.org or attend the first STEM support group Thursday.
Visit connections2careers.org to view the calendar.
