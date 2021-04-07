By SALLY YORK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — Thirty-one Owosso Department of Public Works employees are going to receive a one-time COVID-19 hazard paycheck.
On Monday, Owosso City Council members unanimously approved giving each of the city’s DPW employees a $1,000 check to show the city’s appreciation for their work efforts throughout the pandemic.
Previously, the city gave each of its first responders such as fire and police personnel a $1,000 check, paid for with a grant, for their continuous service over the past year.
Non-union city employees were placed on a federal workshare program in which they were off work one day per week and received increased unemployment compensation through the federal CARES Act.
Meanwhile, DPW employees received no extra compensation.
“While the first was a grant program and the second was a cost saving measure taken by the city, both resulted in an increase in take home pay for affected employees,” City Manager Nathan Henne said in a memo to council members.
“Public service employees represented by AFSCME (a union) were not included in either program because of CARES Act rules and the inability to run four-day work weeks.”
Mayor Chris Eveleth said DPW workers were as deserving of a bonus as the other employees who previously received them. He noted DPW employees have had to work closely with each other, increasing their risks of infection, and provided essential services to the city.
A proposal to give DPW workers bonuses was made by council member Jerry Haber during the council’s March 15 meeting. Following a discussion about how to pay for it — possibly with revenues from marijuana business fees — council members agreed to put the proposal on the next meeting agenda.
On Monday, Henne said paying exclusively with marijuana funds was not possible. He said marijuana-related proceeds are placed in the general fund and DPW bonuses would be paid from several different city funds.
Eligible employees will receive checks funded by the city’s general, local street, major street, fleet, water, wastewater and sewer funds, Henne said.
Mayor Pro Tem Sue Osika said she was all for giving DPW workers a COVID bonus.
“I think it’s a great idea,” she said, adding that the checks represent a token of her appreciation for the employees’ hard work during the pandemic.
The total fiscal impact on the city, counting FICA and retirement contributions, will be $34,612.
