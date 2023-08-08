OWOSSO — Fortune telling is now legal in the City of Owosso.
After a lengthy public hearing with north of 10 speakers, the Owosso City Council at Monday’s meeting passed a resolution 6-1 overturning a local ordinance that largely banned fortune telling within city limits. The resolution was made by Councilmember Janae Fear, and seconded by fellow Councilmember Emily Olson. The lone no vote came from Councilmember Jerry Haber.
While the state of Michigan repealed a 1931 law that prohibited and criminalized a number of actions related to fortune telling (albeit while never defining “fortunte telling”) in 1994, the City of Owosso had the following local ordinance on the books: “It shall be unlawful for any person to pretend for money or gain, to predict future events by cards, tokens, trances, the inspection of the hands or the conformation of the skull of any person, mind reading so-called, or by consulting the movements of the heavenly bodies.”
Until Monday, a violation of the ordinance was a misdemeanor within city limits.
Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne dubbed the matter a “house cleaning item,” one to bring the city in compliance with state law.
“We are doing this just to comply with state law because we are already preempted on the issue. We wouldn’t be able to enforce it even if we wanted to,” he said.
Owosso resident Rebecca Runyan, who privately offers tarot readings, originally brought the matter before the council at its July 3 meeting.
Runyan, who has offered tarot readings for about 16 years, said she was practicing at an Owosso Farmers Market in June, but was approached by two Owosso police officers who informed her that her activities violated the local ordinance. Runyan said this sparked her to do research on the matter and ultimately address city leaders.
“I wanted to state that this community has been growing and flourishing, and repealing this ordinance quite honestly, as (Henne) stated, it is a cleaning of the house, cleaning up the cobwebs,” she said during Monday’s public hearing. “I’m also looking forward to seeing how this will make other members of the City of Owosso feel more welcomed and feel more at home in our community as well.”
After Runyan addressed the council, it soon became clear that the matter would be far more than a “house cleaning item.” As the hearing progressed, multiple members of the public spoke out for and against the ordinance’s overturn, and the conversation turned into a long-winded discussion about the role of religion in government.
Calvary Baptist Church Elder Don Fields essentially disagreed with Henne’s assertion that the city couldn’t enforce the ordinance. As he did in the public comments portion at the council’s July 17 meeting, he asserted that it was the city’s duty to protect citizens of Owosso from being “defrauded.”
“I wanted to remind you that you’ve been granted by God the authority to set the ordinances for the City of Owosso, so whether any other city or even the state of Michigan agrees, you are responsible for the laws of this city and have a duty to protect the citizens. This might be seen as not complying with Michigan law, but I do not believe that every ordinance in our city complies with Michigan law as a standalone, so we can set our own ordinances and act accordingly,” Fields said.
“I believe the law should continue out of a desire to protect the Owosso citizens from fraud. Any person pretending to predict future events for money or gain is committing fraud. Let me remind you of what Leviticus 19:11 says: ‘You shall not steal. You shall not deal falsely. You shall not lie to one another.’ Telling someone that you can predict the future when you can’t is dealing falsely, it’s lying, and when you do that in the context of financial gain, it’s stealing.”
Owosso resident Patrice Martin countered Fields, stating it was her right to “believe in magic” if she desired.
“I’m here to support the repeal of this silly ordinance, and if I choose to believe in magic, I can believe in magic. That’s my right. We’re not a theocracy and the Bible is not our guiding document for laws and ordinances in our city,” she said. “Let’s be reasonable: This is an outdated law, and we don’t have people running amuck doing things that are harming people. If someone seeks a tarot reading, it’s their right to do so. It’s protected speech, let’s not pretend otherwise, and let’s please repeal this ordinance.”
Council did grant Martin’s wish of repealing the ordinance, with the exception of Haber’s no vote.
“This issue is very real. At the last council meeting, we were challenged by (local) Pastor Gary Beal, are we going to be a council that represents God, or are we going to be a council that (believes) everyone’s God. I think that’s a question we need to ask ourself,” Haber said.
Councilmember Daniel Law also weighed in, referencing a sometimes contentious matter between councilmembers over the role of prayer in political meetings that dominated airspace at council meetings in November 2022.
“Both God and the Constitution give us freedom of choice. God allows for sin. I’m not going to say that I am for this because I’m all for sin, but I don’t think it’s a real aspect that we need to bring into this. It’s just if you believe it, then you believe it, and it’s part of your life, and if you don’t, it’s entertainment. I’ve been to these things; I’ve seen things that I can’t explain, and I’m intrigued by them and entertained,” Law said. “It just all gets down to freedom of choice, which points out the so painful irony of so many of the people standing up and saying we should allow for this because of freedom of religion were some of the same people that stood here in November that said Christians should not have that freedom of religion when it comes time to pray.”
Certain local christians believe that the 1st Amendment only applies if it aligns with their own religious teachings. SMH.
