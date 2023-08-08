OWOSSO — Fortune telling is now legal in the City of Owosso.

After a lengthy public hearing with north of 10 speakers, the Owosso City Council at Monday’s meeting passed a resolution 6-1 overturning a local ordinance that largely banned fortune telling within city limits. The resolution was made by Councilmember Janae Fear, and seconded by fellow Councilmember Emily Olson. The lone no vote came from Councilmember Jerry Haber.

(1) comment

Mother Hen

Certain local christians believe that the 1st Amendment only applies if it aligns with their own religious teachings. SMH.

