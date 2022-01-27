Owosso man faces potential prison sentence for drug charges

CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty in 35th Circuit Court Wednesday to several drug-related felonies and now faces a potential prison sentence.
Keith Truemner, 35, tendered guilty pleas to felony counts of attempted delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, firearm possession by a felon, as well as a habitual offender second notice enhancement.
In return for Truemner’s guilty plea, several other felony drug and firearms charges were dismissed, and a habitual offender fourth notice was reduced to a second.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Truemner admitted to possessing about 4 grams of meth in May 2021.
“Addiction is something I struggle with sometimes,” Truemner said. “I had gone to Flint that morning to purchase the drugs that were found on me. I transported those back to my residence on Genesee Street and delivered that there for my fiancee, and we used those drugs. I then headed out back to work on some small engine equipment when my probation agent came into the house for a probation check. They found on my person fentanyl along with some apparel with which to use those. They located another amount of heroin and fentanyl and a firearm.”
Truemner also admitted to making controlled buys of heroin and meth from informants in Owosso, and sharing those drugs with the fiancee, who is also a co-defendant in the case.
He claimed not to know anything about fentanyl, and that the drugs he purchased were “cut” with the substance.
According to court records, Truemner was charged following an investigation by the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET).
Sentencing guidelines indicate that Truemner will face a minimum sentence of approximately seven months in jail, but the court is not obligated to stay within that sentence range.
Truemner is also on probation in Tuscola County, and could represent a probation violation in that jurisdiction, which could impact the sentence he receives for the latest charges in Shiawassee County.
He also has a September 2017 felony conviction for drug possession (less than 25 grams) in Tuscola County, and is currently serving a jail sentence for that offense.
Stewart set Truemner’s sentence date for 8:30 a.m. March 4.
