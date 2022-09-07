‘City Paws’ program hopes to help pups find new homes

OWOSSO — By all accounts, Hank had a great day visiting Owosso City Hall recently.
Hank also stopped by the fire station on his rounds Aug. 26. He made new friends wherever he went and was a good companion on several long walks.
Oh, and he also got plenty of dog treats, scratches behind the ears and pets on the head.
Hank wasn’t the only visitor Owosso city leaders received that day, but anyone who hung out with the 10-year-old yellow Labrador mix definitely agreed he was the friendliest company they’d had in some time.
Hank came over to city offices from the Shiawassee Humane Society as the first representative of the new “City Paws” program. The project dreamed up by city hall staff has multiple benefits not limited to getting their furry charges out in nature.
The ultimate goal of the program: To get higher visibility for adoptable animals so they can find their forever homes.
SHS executive director Holly Guild said staff at City Hall came to the shelter with the proposal for “City Paws.” Many city staffers go for walks on their lunch hour, so the arrangement was a no-brainer.
“We said, ‘Heck yeah, let’s try it,’” Guild said. “It’s a boost for their staff, too.”
Hank got the call to lead off the program in large part because he’s a “really good dog,” Guild said.
He came to the shelter as a stray, so very little is known about his background, but the foster family with whom Hank is living reports he gets along well with both human and canine family members.
“He definitely was someone’s pet before,” Guild said.
Owosso assistant city manager Amy Fuller said she got the idea from a conversation among her peers about dogs in the workplace.
Since bringing your own pet to the office is generally frowned upon, “City Paws” is an ideal compromise.
“You still get the happiness of puppy slobber,” Fuller said, without many of the other responsibilities.
Like most labs, Hank loves to go for a swim, and he’s always up for a car ride. Just make sure you spell C-A-R and W-A-L-K, because Hank is a pretty smart pup.
“He would actually start whining and pacing,” Fuller said — more interested was Hank in the promised walk than in meeting yet another new person. He loved the trail, she reported, and lapped up the attention he got from everyone they met.
“Hank was wonderful,” she added.
Hank does come with some responsibilities, including monitoring him for signs of kidney disease — not unusual for a dog his age. “It’s nothing that needs treatment yet,” Guild said.
He showed up at the shelter with a double ear infection and a bladder infection, for which he is currently being treated.
While SHS staff wait to field inquiries on Hank, they’re readying Domino, a 3-year-old black-and-white mixed-breed, for his day in the spotlight.
And as long as the shelter has dogs who are easygoing and want to meet new people, Fuller says they’ll keep “City Paws” going.
For more information on “Hank,” “Domino” or any of SHS’s adoptable animals, call (989) 723-4262.
