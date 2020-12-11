OWOSSO — Owosso has earned a “clean” opinion on its annual financial audit, meaning the city’s financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30 fairly present its true financial position.
In addition, the city’s combined fund balance is strong and its debts are relatively low, according to CPA Neil Hammerbacher of Grand Rapids-based Gabridge & Company, which presented the audit remotely because of COVID-19. During Monday’s virtual regular meeting, Owosso City Council members voted unanimously to accept the audit report.
“A lot of the cities we’re (auditing) have a deficit in government activities, and you have a positive,” Hammerbacher told council members, adding later: “The state limits how much debt you can have: 10 percent of the city’s assessed valuation. You’re nowhere close to that.”
Mayor Chris Eveleth responded: “We’ve had good, prudent fiscal management for decades. It’s left us in a much better position than other municipalities.”
Among audit highlights was Owosso’s net position of $65.762 million, meaning its assets and deferred outflows of resources exceeded its liabilities and deferred inflows of resources.
Of the $65.762 million, about $7 million or 10.7 percent is unrestricted and available for any city activity. The city’s net position increased $2.1 million from the prior fiscal year.
Combined program and general revenues for the city’s governmental funds totaled $19.55 million, with expenses of $17.455 million. The difference was a positive $2.102 million.
General fund expenditures exceeded revenues by $26,319, causing the general fund’s fund balance to decrease by that amount. The city’s total fund balance or rainy day fund was $6.799 million — 94.7 percent of expenditures. The unassigned fund balance was $2.359 million, 32.9 percent of expenditures.
Since the State of Michigan Department of Treasury recommends a fund balance level of 13 percent, the city of Owosso’s fund balance level is solid, Hammerbacher said.
The city’s pension plan is in good shape, he said. The city has enough money to fund 88 percent of employee pensions. State rules require net pension liability to be at least 60 percent. Owosso has $30.739 million held in trust for pensions.
One “blemish” in the audit report is that the city “overspent” its major street fund/public works budget by $370,832, he said. The amount budgeted was $2.429 million and the amount spent was $2.8 million.
“You will probably get a letter from the state asking for a corrective action plan (to fix the overspending),” Hammerbacher said.
An ongoing issue for the city is its Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, used to clean up contaminated sites, he said. The authority’s current net position is minus $1.758 million.
Revenues from governmental activities were composed of property taxes (41 percent), charges for services (19 percent), operating grants and contributions (18 percent), intergovernmental fees (15 percent) and other revenues of 7 percent.
Governmental activities expenses broke down as follows: public safety, 47 percent; public works, 23 percent; general government, 17 percent, community and economic development, 5 percent; and other functions, 8 percent.
Total revenues were down by $526,940 in 2020, compared to 2019, within the governmental activities category for reasons that include:
n $255,000 reduction in marijuana license fees as 2019 had a one-time significant inflow of lottery applications for licensing whereas 2020 had revenues from four stores that were ultimately approved.
n Facade donations decreased by $328,718 during 2020 because 2019 had ongoing facade improvement projects that were substantially complete going into 2020 (thus, no further donations were received).
n Operating grants decreased largely as a result of a $187,320 PA 207 grant that was received by the city during 2019, in addition to several other smaller grants.
n Property taxes increased during the year as the City received a new voted historic and park millage ($124,666, each) and an increase in the millage rate for repayment of street bonds ($409,705).
“The audit serves as a part of the checking system by which the state makes sure that a municipality, which legally is a creature of the state, complies with all state financial regulations,” Owosso Finance Director Cheryl Grice said in a memo to council. “The audit also serves as a council oversight tool of the administrative handling of the city’s finances.”
