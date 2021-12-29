GIFT GIVING

Corunna Rotary, Shiawassee Fraternal Order of Police and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services hosted a Christmas event for foster children in the Shiawassee area for the 22nd consecutive year at the FOP Hall in Owosso. The clubs worked with Shiawassee County licensing and foster care staff along with adoption and foster care specialists to give 42 children and 25 families presents from Santa Claus. Presents were gathered by Corunna Rotary and the FOP, pre-bagged for each family, loaded onto Santa’s sleigh, and Santa and Mrs. Claus (Matt and Theresa Pickler) handed the presents through car windows as the foster parents drove through the FOP parking lot. A state trooper was there to greet each child with his squad car lights flashing.
