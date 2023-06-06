Canceled Owosso Memorial Day parade takes center stage a Monday council meeting; city vows not to let it happen again

OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival’s Heritage Parade dominated Downtown Owosso’s main drag on Saturday, and before that, the Kids in Curwood Country parade took over Washington Street Friday evening, but it was another parade — or rather, a parade that wasn’t — which dominated the conversation at Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting.
The procession in question was the annual Memorial Day parade, set to be hosted last Monday by Owosso VFW Post 9455, following a Washington Street route from Lafayette Square to Oak Hill Cemetry.
That parade was canceled by the VFW the Friday preceding Memorial Day. Post Commander Larry Thayer, said the post had been told by Owosso’s director of public safety, Kevin Lenkart, that Owosso Police would be unable to provide sufficient units to secure parade route crossings due to not receiving enough notice of the event.
Several members of the VFW Post, Owosso’s American Legion Post 57 and other veterans and stakeholders in attendance at Monday’s council meeting voiced their displeasure at the parade’s cancellation, expressing disbelief that OPD could have been unprepared for the event, which — 2020’s COVID interruption excepted — has followed the same format for many years.
Owosso resident Jennifer Clark, who identified herself as a Gold Star mother whose son “is a fallen soldier (in) Afghanistan”, was the first speaker in the meeting’s “Citizen Comments and Questions” section to address the topic, expressing the opinion that, “the City of Owosso has failed the veterans.”
“At approximately 12 p.m. on (May 26), I received a text message from my commander of the Legion Post that the parade was on,” Clark said. “(At) Approximately 5:10 p.m. (the same day), I received another text message from my commander that the parade has been called off.
“I need to know why, our veterans need to know why there was no Memorial Day parade,” Clark continued. “We were told there wasn’t enough people to block off the Memorial Day parade. If there wasn’t enough people to block off the Memorial Day parade, how do you block off the Curwood Parade? I feel Owosso has failed everyone in this city.”
At the heart of the matter is a consent agenda item council passed in 2011 that gave the VFW and Legion posts a “perpetual permit” for a Memorial Day parade in the city at 6 p.m. every holiday.
Lenkart’s assertion to the VFW that they had not given him the proper advance notice to set up a security detail for the event, has been contested by post members, who maintain that a detail should have been automatic.
“For at least 40 years, we have had the parade in downtown… for Memorial Day… and it always goes to the (Oak Hill) cemetery with the Memorial program following,” said Sandy Harvey, who identified herself as a 4o-year member of the VFW Post. “When (Ben Frederick) was mayor, our commander and I believe myself were involved with the arrangement of perpetual permission to hold that parade on the last Monday of the month down Washington Street to the cemetery. We were all shocked that it was called off, not because we weren’t organized, because we were organized and knew what we were doing. That’s a travesty, an absolute travesty. I don’t think there is an excuse for it. I believe the city needs to take responsibility for the failure of that parade.”
Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. said he had talked with City Manager Nathan Henne before the meeting about the parade issue. Henne, in turn, said he had conversations with the commanders of both the VFW Post and Legion Post prior to the meeting.
Evolving out of these conversations was an apparent commitment by the city to do more to actively help organize the parades in future — including coordinating the marching band for the event.
“I appreciate VFW members showing up tonight,” Henne said Monday. “They, I think, and I recognize that no one person can do this alone and they’re ready and willing to continue organizing it. … The conversations I had with most of them were very positive. I apologized to them for any role the city played in the cancelation and there was a couple of comments tonight made that this should never happen again, and I completely agree with that.”
“We don’t want (this) to ever happen again,” Teich said. “I think … it’s all about communication, and there was no communication in my mind for this to happen.”
For now we’re going to take care of the situation,” Teich continued, “And it’s not going to happen again under (Henne)’s watch or my watch. I’m not going to start pointing fingers at either side. It’s a terrible thing to happen, and I’m not going to let it happen again.”
Councilmember Daniel Law did point fingers — in all directions.
“I spoke with (former Mayor) Chris Eveleth, and he said years ago, the people that occupied these chairs before us passed a standing street closure for Memorial Day, and (veterans) don’t have to come in and ask for it every year. Which begs the question: Why isn’t it being followed? If we know, and Memorial Day is the same day every year, it’s not a surprise,” Law said.
“The other thing on the topic here is that Eveleth told me that both service organizations (the VFW and the American Legion) are notoriously horrible about lead time. It’s common courtesy. (Lenkart) does have to schedule people. He’s got a lot on his plate, so you call three days before the parade. Next time, call (Lenkart) and say, ‘we’re getting ready for the parade, make sure you’re getting ready too,’” he went on.
While Henne and Teich spoke at length about the matter, Lenkart remained silent throughout the entire meeting. Pressed for comment after the meeting, Lenkart said, “It was all said by the City Manager and he’s the lead person up there,” without further elaboration.
