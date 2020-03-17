OWOSSO — The city of Owosso will move forward with applying for a grant to help finance fixing up the old pool building in Grove Holman Park.
At a regular meeting Monday, Owosso City Council members unanimously approved the Owosso Parks and Recreation Commission’s request to apply for a $150,000 Michigan Department of Natural Resources 2020 Recreation Passport Grant to rehabilitate the building in Grove Holman Park.
The council also approved committing the city to a minimum of $50,000 as a local contribution toward the project. The funds would come from the Parks and Recreation millage.
The parks commission’s application for the same grant was denied last year.
“Due to the competitive nature of this grant, changes to the 2020 scoring criteria and the relative high school the project received in 2019, the commission would like to reapply,” Amy Fuller, assistant to the city manager, said in a memo to the council.
Grove Holman Park, located along Walnut Street, is the former site of the city’s community pool, Holman Pool. The pool was shut down and filled in, the result of infrastructure failures and lack of funding.
The parks commission is hoping to restore the old concrete block pool building, which had been used for locker storage, showers and restrooms, Fuller states in the memo. The building was closed when the pool was filled in.
If the 2020 grant is awarded, commissioners would like to restore and reopen the building with public restrooms, a concessions area and warming station. The drive and parking area would also be reconstructed.
The application deadline, originally April 1, could be extended because of the current state of emergency due to the coronavirus, City Manager Nathan Henne said.
