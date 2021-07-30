OWOSSO — Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne is scheduled to give a presentation on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding at Monday’s regular Owosso City Council meeting.
The city will receive approximately $1.5 million in ARPA funding. Henne will go over allowable uses for the funding, and city council members are expected to begin discussing possible projects to fund.
The meeting, set for 7:30 p.m. inside city hall, is open to the public. City officials are encouraging residents to attend.
Council meetings can be attended via Zoom, but in-person attendance is required in order to make a comment.
For more information, including the meeting agenda and Zoom information, visit ci.owosso.mi.us/minutes-agendas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.