OWOSSO TWP. — The 2021 Shiawassee County plat books can be purchased from the Shiawassee Conservation District.
Books are $37.50 plus tax.
Plat books are a reference tool for land and business owners, and a guide for industries such as agriculture, land development, real estate and more.
Call the District office at (989) 723-8263, ext. 3, to place an order for pickup or by mail with additional postage.
