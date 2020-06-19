Owosso woman gets probation for coin theft

OWOSSO — An Owosso woman was sentenced to probation and was required to pay $4,000 in restitution Thursday morning via video in 35th Circuit Court for stealing a jar of coins from a resident’s room when she worked at The Lodges of Durand Senior Care Center.
Asia Hicks, 25, was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay court costs and fines. She was also sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for two days served.
Judge Matthew Stewart also ordered her to pay $4,000 in restitution to her former employer. Hicks indicated that she would make the full restitution payment Thursday.
“The court made it pretty clear to Ms. Hicks that the victim was going to be made whole one way or the other, knowing that justice was done, either with incarceration or restitution,” Stewart said at Thursday’s sentencing hearing.
Stewart also ordered any coins Hicks originally stole to be released from Durand police evidence storage and returned to the owner.
She was originally scheduled to be sentenced June 4 as part of a plea agreement that required her to pay the full restitution amount. However, Stewart delayed sentencing so that Hicks could come up with restitution. At Thursday’s sentencing hearing, defense attorney Amy Husted said her client had sold many of her possessions to come up with the money, only to have an ex-boyfriend steal the funds. Hicks claimed she then again sold “all of her possessions” to raise the money for restitution.
Hicks pleaded guilty to a reduced high court misdemeanor charge of attempted larceny in a building. She had been charged with a felony larceny ($200-$1,000), but as a result of a plea agreement with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, she agreed to plead guilty to the lesser misdemeanor.
She admitted to taking a jar out of a resident’s room on Dec. 28, 2019, when questioned by Durand police.
“I seen a jar of coins. I made a stupid decision and I took the jar of coins. I wrapped it in a sweatshirt and took it out to my car,” Hicks said, and added she later signed a statement admitting guilt when questioned by police. The coins were mostly collectibles and most have already been returned to the resident at The Lodges.
According to court records, a warrant was issued for Hicks’ arrest Feb. 5. She was arrested Feb. 18. Court records indicate she posted a $2,000 bond at that time.
Hicks was arraigned in 66th District Court Feb. 25 before Judge Ward Clarkson; she pleaded not guilty, and has been free on bond since.
Her case was bound over to circuit court March 4.
