CORUNNA — Members of the Shiawassee County Election Commission have asked 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to allow them to consult with an attorney of their choosing during a recall petition appeal process initiated by the three targeted county commissioners because the county board denied the commission access to the county lawyer.
According to papers filed Friday afternoon by Owosso attorney Rebecca McClear, members of the commission — Probate Judge Thomas Dignan, Clerk Caroline Wilson and Treasurer Julie Sorenson — asked her to appear in a limited manner to handle petition appeals by commissioners John Plowman, R-district 7, Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and Jeremy Root, R-District 5.
According to the documents, election commission members say they will be unfairly prejudiced if they are not permitted to retain legal counsel because the three commissioners either have or may retain counsel. Plowman’s son is representing him, while Root and Garber currently are handling their own appeals.
McClear and Wilson declined to comment on the motions. Emails to the three affected commissioners, and members of the commission were not returned.
Wilson, during the Sept. 23 county board meeting, had asked that the commission be allowed to consult the county’s attorney regarding the appeals, as it had done previously during a recall petition clarity hearing. However, the board voted 5-2 against adding an agenda item that, if approved, would have allowed the commission members to consult with attorney Eric Morris of Braun Kendrick. All three commissioners up for recall rejected the motion, as did Republicans Brandon Marks, District 4, and Gary Holzhausen, District 3.
Only commissioners Marlene Webster, R-District 1, and Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, supported the motion.
In Friday’s filing, McClear asked Stewart for an order allowing the commission to retain a lawyer of its choosing, the county be ordered to pay for the lawyer, and that the appeals process be stayed until the commission can consult with its lawyer.
In addition, McClear asked that the appeals be dismissed because they were improperly filed under the wrong court rule.
A hearing on the motions is slated for 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27.
In a filing by the three commissioners, they offered a “statement of facts” for the court to accept. The statement is akin to a set of minutes regarding the clarity hearing created by the appellants.
Dignan, Wilson and Sorenson voted unanimously Sept. 7 to approve recall petition language against Root, Garber and Plowman, ruling it was clear and factual.
The three affected commissioners appealed the recall language, with Stewart later issuing a case management briefing order requesting additional information from the parties.
The push to unseat the three commissioners came after a July 15 meeting during which commissioners voted to give themselves and other county elected officials COVID-19 hazard pay bonuses using federal relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Root received $25,000; Plowman and Marks received $10,000 each, and the remaining commissioners — Garber, Webster, Brodeur and Holzhausen — each received $5,000.
A Genesee County judge eventually ordered them all to pay back the money.
The soonest a recall election could take place would be May 2022.
All commissioners are up for election in November 2022.
