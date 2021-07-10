BENNINGTON TWP. — At least one person was wounded by a gunshot Saturday evening at a home on Brewer Road east of M-52.
Michigan State Police, Owosso police and multiple other agencies responded to the scene. Officers at the scene would not provide any information about the situation. Two ambulances were requested to respond to the scene.
According to scanner traffic, an unidentified man was shot, and was not breathing after the shooting.
It’s not known whether he shot himself or was shot by an officer.
