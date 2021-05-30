LANSING — The Michigan State Housing Development Authority announced Wednesday that it has awarded more than $1.8 million in Neighborhood Enhancement Program (NEP) grants to 43 local governments and nonprofit groups — including Owosso — for projects to improve and stabilize communities.
Owosso received $41,250 for projects that focus mainly on housing repairs and upgrades while some also will include neighborhood public amenity enhancements.
“As MSHDA works to support the improvement and stabilization of Michigan’s neighborhoods, we are pleased to award this latest round of grants to local groups across the state as they help their communities through the completion of high-impact projects aimed at improving the quality of life for residents,” said Tonya Young, Neighborhood Enhancement Team manager.
According to MSHDA, Owosso received $37,500 to cover the costs of five home exterior improvement projects for such things aspainting, siding and roofing. The remaining funds are for administration of the grant, including processing homeowner applications and documents, tracking the projects’ progress, and invoicing.
According to the MSHDA press rleease, the sixth round of NEP grants allocated funds to 21 nonprofit agencies and 22 local units of government serving rural communities and urban neighborhoods.
To become a grantee, organizations had to show a level of need and demonstrate that the proposed project will make a noticeable difference in the community and/or serve as a catalyst to promote neighborhood stability, MSHDA said.
According to state officials, projects should be complete by Dec. 31.
Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said the city plans to provide information on the program in early June.
