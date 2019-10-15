DETROIT — The American Institute of Architects this week announced State Rep. Ben Frederick was named a Legislator of the Year and was honored last week during the statewide group’s annual meeting in Lansing.
State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, of the 85th District, and State Sen. Wayne Schmidt, of the 37th District, are sponsors of HB 4100 and SB 54, respectively, which aim to reinstate historic preservation tax credits in Michigan.
From 1999 to 2011, the state had a tax credit program that helped to preserve or restore many older buildings throughout the state.
“As architects, we know how valuable these old structures can be, and how they can help rejuvenate a downtown or neighborhood,” the AIA said in a press release. “Well, in 2011 these tax credits were left to expire without replacement. AIAMI architects, as well as the Michigan Historic Preservation Network, have been working since then to replace them.
“And with the help of Rep. Frederick and Sen. Schmidt, as well as the support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, we are on a very good path to pass new preservation tax credits during this, the 100th Michigan Legislative session,” the statement notes.
The American Institute of Architects (AIA) represents the architectural profession, and says it serves its members by advancing their values, and improving the quality of construction.
Since 1857, the AIA has represented the professional interests of America’s architects.
The national AIA includes more than 90,000 licensed architects, emerging professionals, and partners in designing.
The AIA Michigan, the group said, has been “advancing the value of architects and architecture for more than 100 years.”
The group “provides its members with resources and a collective voice of the profession.”
