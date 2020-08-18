OWOSSO — Third Thursdays, a social group for surviving spouses, is starting up again after going on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.
Group members will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Harmon Partridge Park (Green Meadows), 825 Curwood Road in Owosso Township. Participants are invited to bring their own meal and beverage.
For more information, contact trish@bruckmansmoving.net.
