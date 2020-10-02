OWOSSO — The Salvation Army Owosso will begin taking donations of coats for children and adults of all sizes today.
The Coats for Kids drive will proceed through Nov. 1. Donated coats should be new. The Salvation Army will accept kids’ coats of all sizes, and teen and adult sizes. There is a need for big and tall sizes as well, organizers said.
Distribution of the donated coats runs from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 4. Call to schedule an appointment at (989) 725-7485. The coats will continue to be distributed as needed through Christmas, ending in January. The Salvation Army is also accepting donations of new snow pants, boots, hats, gloves and mittens.
The Salvation Army Owosso has 10 dropoff locations for the coats and accessories, including Ruthy’s Cleaners, the Salvation Army Business Office at 302 E Exchange St., Biggby Coffee, Fosters Coffee, Life in Christ Church, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in Corunna, Team One Credit Union, Qdoba, Deisler Outdoor Power Equipment and Young’s Auto. Look for the bin marked with the Coats for Kids logo.
The goal is to collect at least 300 coats for kids and adults in need.
For more information, visit centralusa.salvationarmy.org/owosso or facebook.com/Owossosalvationarmy.
