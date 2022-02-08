Owosso firefighters extinguish house blaze

The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — The Owosso Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning in the 400 block of E. Corunna Avena.
According to the city of Owosso, personnel located a dryer fire in the basement of the residence and quickly extinguished the blaze.
Residents of the three apartments in the house were briefly evacuated due to smoke. No injuries were reported.
