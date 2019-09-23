OWOSSO — A crash on South M-52 Saturday near Shepard’s Indoor Speedway left two people severely injured in the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
According to the Michigan State Police, a 33-year-old Owosso man was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on M-52 about a half mile north of Dewey Road about 3:35 p.m. at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles.
“It appears the driver over-corrected when merging back into the northbound lane of travel,” Lt. Dave Kaiser said. “It went off the roadway to the right, hit a driveway culvert, went airborne approximately 50 feet before rolling several times.”
Kaiser said the driver, whom he did not name, and a 1-year-old child were ejected.
Kaiser said alcohol and speed may be contributing factors in the crash.
According to a family friend, following the crash, both the man and the child were transported to U-M Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Owosso Township Fire Department.
Kaiser did not have further information on the victims as of this morning.
