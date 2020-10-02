OWOSSO — State Rep. Ben Frederick this week announced several groups that have endorsed him for reelection to the state House.

Frederick, R-Owosso, announced business and labor endorsements by:

Michigan Manufacturers Association

Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce

Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce

Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association

Michigan Laborers’ District Council

Operating Engineers Local 324

Michigan Teamsters Joint Council 43

Frederick is being challenged by Democrat Andrea Kelly Garrison in the Nov. 3 general election.

