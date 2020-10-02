OWOSSO — State Rep. Ben Frederick this week announced several groups that have endorsed him for reelection to the state House.
Frederick, R-Owosso, announced business and labor endorsements by:
Michigan Manufacturers Association
Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce
Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce
Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association
Michigan Laborers’ District Council
Operating Engineers Local 324
Michigan Teamsters Joint Council 43
Frederick is being challenged by Democrat Andrea Kelly Garrison in the Nov. 3 general election.
