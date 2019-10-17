OWOSSO — Owosso police announced late Wednesday they are investigating a homicide that occurred at a home in the 300 block of Dewey Street.
Police Chief Kevin Lenkart today identified the victim as 47-year-old Kevin Parker. Lenkart said Parker and an unidentified 38-year-old woman who sustained serious injuries in the incident were in a relationship. She lived in the home.
Lenkart said police have identified a suspect, but he would not specify whether it was the woman who sustained injuries or another individual, nor would he say whether the person is in custody.
Lenkart said the homicide was the result of a domestic dispute. He added he did not know whether police had been called to the residence previously.
Lenkart said a relative made a report to police that resulted in officers going to the residence.
Lenkart declined to specify the type of weapon used or the injuries sustained by either person. He said he does not know whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the situation.
Police, in a press release, said the woman was transported to Memorial Healthcare for treatment. She was listed in critical condition late Wednesday.
Police were called to the residence about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the Central Dispatch call-out to 332 N. Dewey St., Owosso medics were dispatched for a possible DOA and a suicidal subject who was still alive.
Parker was arraigned Oct. 7 on a domestic violence charge that took place Oct. 6. Court records do not indicate who the alleged victim in that case was.
