OWOSSO — The city of Owosso said it will begin flushing fire hydrants around town beginning Wednesday.
Most flushing will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., the city said Monday in a Facebook post. The city is teaming with Fishbeck Engineering group to complete the work.
“Personnel will flush the hydrants and mains primarily to obtain needed pressure and flow test results and also to remove accumulated sediments,” the city said. “Flushing does not affect the safety of the water supply. Tap water may appear cloudy or discolored immediately after flushing. If you notice cloudy or discolored water, the City advises running the cold water until it runs clear again, preferably from your bathtub, in order to reduce the possibility of plugging up faucet aerators.”
The city added that the flushing program allows staff to verify all water supply systems are working correctly such as pumps, storage tanks, mains, valves and hydrants. Residents with scheduled construction or maintenance projects during this time are asked to call (989) 725-0556.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.