SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The economy might be working for some people these days, but many are still struggling.
It’s most difficult during the holiday season, especially for parents of younger children, officials say. Recently, a couple with four tiny tots signed up for help from Christmas Wishes, an annual program in its 28th year presented by nonprofit Capital Area Community Services.
The mother is on medical leave from her job, and her husband just got laid off from the shop where he worked. All four of their kids are young; the youngest is a newborn.
The family is going to receive help with the holidays this year, thanks to members of the community. The family will be paired with a sponsor business, organization, church or family group, or individual who will provide clothing, personal items and toys for each child.
“I love Christmas Wishes because it gives children a Christmas who normally wouldn’t have one,” CACS Shiawassee County Service Center Coordinator Becky Zemla said Friday. “That’s why it’s special to me.”
Applications for Christmas Wishes will be accepted through the end of the month. Already, the agency has received more than 200 requests for help, Zemla said. Last year’s total was 250 — and each family received assistance.
At the same time families apply for Christmas Wishes, they can also sign up for help from the Old Newsboys in Durand, who are partnering with CACS to put together gift boxes for the Christmas Wishes families.
As soon as the Christmas Wishes are “granted,” parents can pick up the items from CACS’s office at 1845 Corunna Ave. They are discouraged from bringing their children with them and, on request, parents will be given gift wrap and tape. That way, kids don’t have to know their presents didn’t come from Santa.
To be eligible for Christmas Wishes and the Old Newsboys gift box, each family must earn no more than 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines. Adults are cross-referenced with the Christmas clearinghouse to ensure no duplication.
Sponsors can focus entirely on the children, or provide a holiday meal or groceries for the whole family, or give in whatever way feels right to them, Zemla said. One sponsor this year has adopted a family with 10 children.
“Some of these children are homeless,” she said. “You just wouldn’t believe the array we have of donors. This is a community that comes together to provide for children.”
Those who are unable to be a sponsor, but are interested in helping, can write a check payable to CACS Christmas Wishes. Checks can be dropped off or mailed to 1845 Corunna Ave., Owosso, MI 48867.
Monetary donations will be used locally to purchase gift certificates that will be distributed to the families who are not sponsored.
“Who can imagine children without a home, a Christmas without all the pomp and ceremony of Christmas morning? The child Santa forgot?” Zemla said in a news release.
“This year the choice for many will be (either) Christmas gifts, gas to go to work or heat for their homes. Help is desperately needed to make certain children in this county do not go without experiencing the joys and wonder of Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.