OWOSSO TWP. — The animosity between U.S. and Japanese citizens during World War II was strong on both sides, but Americans seemed to resent the Japanese more because of the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor — and, in some cases, racism.
So historians say. But one working-class woman in Detroit — a wife and mother involved in church and charities — saw past the hostilities and worked hard after the war to help found a Lutheran church and orphanage in Japan.
The Japanese people to whom she gave her time and heart affectionately called her “Aunt Ruth.”
Local retired Dr. John Morovitz, in his new memoir, “Out of Hatred Came Love: The Story of Aunt Ruth’s Church,” tells the story of “Aunt Ruth.” She was his mother, described by him as “an ordinary gal who did extraordinary things.”
Even before the war, Ruth Morovitz was a busy volunteer for her Lutheran church, the American Red Cross, the March of Dimes campaign against polio (receiving an official citations for her efforts), and provided for the needy in other ways. Her husband John was a tool-and-diemaker.
“My mother fed the vagrants who came to our back door,” Morovitz, 87, said. “She gave homeless people refuge in a spare bedroom; she gave clothing to strangers. She never said, ‘I’m only one person; what can I do?’”
Remarkably, it was 13-year-old John Morovitz who introduced his mother to her first Japanese friends in 1947, after the war. His English teacher had matched Morovitz and other students with pen pals from Japan.
“That letter was the basis of many things to come,” he said.
The two boys corresponded regularly between Detroit and Fukushima, Japan. One day a letter came for Ruth Morovitz from the Japanese pen pal’s mother.
The letter prompted a lifelong correspondence between the two women. Through their letters, Ruth Morovitz was introduced through the letters to a married Japanese couple, the Mios, who had brought war orphans to Fukushima. Morovitz and the Mios also became lifelong pen pals.
Moved by the plight of the orphans, Morovitz sent care packages loaded with essentials, eventually adding candy and toys. The young recipients wrote notes thanking “Aunt Ruth,” the name by which she became known to all her Japanese friends.
Morovitz didn’t stop with care packages. She began sending money she’d raised from many Lutheran churches in lower Michigan. She would appear in person and make an appeal to congregations for funds, toys and food.
A few American dollars went a long way in Japan, thanks to the then-favorable exchange rate. The Mios were able to build an orphanage, but there was also a need for a church for Japanese converts to Christianity.
When the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod declined a request to take on the project, a Christian man who had visited Fukushima decided to form a church of his own.
Wanting to help, Morovitz expanded her fundraising efforts, traveling to churches in Ohio, Indiana and Pennyslvania — a total of 250 venues over the years.
She raised a total of $35,000, enough to cover the full cost of constructing the church and orphanage, along with washers and dryers, and telephone lines.
The Izumi Lutheran Church was dedicated in 1955 and of course “Aunt Ruth” was invited to the ceremony. Unable to afford the trip, she ultimately made it there, accompanying donors she knew from Dearborn, who planned to adopt a child in Japan.
When Ruth Morovitz returned to Japan a decade later to attend 10th anniversary festivities, she was greeted at the airport by a crowd of people and news media.
“She was stunned. She was in seventh heaven,” her son said.
Ruth Morovitz died in 1987, at age 77.
“It’s unimaginable that a single person could make such a difference,” John Morovitz said. “Part of her life was to do things for people and give, give, give.”
He got to see his mother during her anniversary trip, since he was then serving as a captain and medical doctor in the U.S. Army at Camp Zama, about 30 miles outside Tokyo.
“I had no idea I was going to Japan, ever,” he said. “It turned out to be the best three years of my life.”
Morovitz said he and his wife, Joanne Morovitz, enjoyed the Japanese people and culture. Over the years, they have collected many Japanese artworks, furniture and dolls, which grace their Owosso home.
The couple have four daughters, Laurie Keller, Amy Buzan, Linda Morovitz and Susan Ebling; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In recent years, compelled to write about his mother’s work after World War II, John Morovitz joined the Shiawassee Area Writers group, gaining a lot of tips and first readers he said were essential to completing his self-published “Out of Hatred Came Love.”
“Often a book comes along that will capture your attention by the coincidences that are included in it,” said Elizabeth Wehman, who leads SAW. “Morovitz has a unique and clever way of telling a story and this one will not disappoint. In our current divided nation, this book relates to it and describes how despite differences in opinions and beliefs…good things can happen. Don’t miss it.”
Morovitz has also penned a biography of the early Owosso industrialist and philanthropist, George Hoddy.
“Out of Hatred Came Love” is available on Amazon for $10 or by calling Morovitz at (989) 413-8308. He said a portion of the proceeds will go to the Izumi Lutheran Church in Japan, which is still in operation today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.