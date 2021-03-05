OWOSSO — The Owosso Lions Club is hosting a food drive from 2 to 4 p.m. March 21 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, 520 W. Main St.
All food items not requiring refrigeration will be accepted. The most desired items include canned meats, canned meals such as chunky soups, peanut butter and jelly.
The food drive will be a dropoff event. Volunteers will collect food and monetary donations from vehicles to ensure a safe, socially distanced event.
In addition to the food drive, Be Kind yard signs will be available for purchase for $20 each.
For more information about the food drive or becoming a member contact the Owosso Lions Club at OwossoLions@gmail.com, via Facebook at OwossoLionsClub, or call (989) 666-0277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.