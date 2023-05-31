OWOSSO — The numbers don’t quite line up.
Curwood Castle — easily Owosso’s most conspicuous landmark — is celebrating its 100th birthday this year. The Curwood Festival — easily Owosso’s most conspicuous carnival — is turning … 46 (plus or minus a COVID year).
It would be more aesthetically pleasing if the castle’s 100th anniversary had coincided with, say, the festival’s 50th. Twin centennials would be even better, but no one back in 1923 realized that naturalist author James Oliver Curwood’s eponymous fortification would achieve town mascot status.
Neat numbers or no, the 46th Curwood Festival hopes to be the biggest and best since the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered what would have been the 43rd in 2020.
This year’s celebration officially kicks off Thursday with a 6 p.m. opening ceremony at the castle — though there is a festival-associated wine and cheese event at Fortitude Farms in Bennington Township tonight at 6 p.m.
Fortitude’s wine won’t be the only libation at the festival this year. After a multi-year absence, there will be a Curwood beer tent again.
In 2021, lingering pandemic restrictions canceled the tent. In 2022, it was a volunteer shortage.
Kammy Smith, executive board treasurer and interim office manager of the Curwood Festival, said that this year’s tent will be co-sponsored by the Sideline Sports Bar.
New at the festival is a wrestling event at the Curwood Lounge — SCW Wrestling featuring The Mighty Sabbath. There will be shows at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Show content is being kept under wraps — no spoilers for would-be attendees.
Smith, who has volunteered at the Curwood Festival for over 20 years ,and was recognized as the 2021 Curwood Volunteer of the Year, said she is especially looking forward to Saturday’s Heritage Parade.
The parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be centennial themed.
As has been the case in the past, Saturday will be the festival’s busiest day, beginning at 7:30 a.m. with a half marathon, 5k run, 10k run, 5k walk and a one mile run. The “Flapjack Brunch ‘til Noon” begins at 8 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 327 N. Washington St., and is hosted by the Owosso Rotary.
The day’s festivities will also include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Capitol Sports Field House, a Meet & Greet featuring the Shiawassee Area Writers and the crowning of Mr. Owosso at the beer tent near Sideline at 6 p.m.
This year’s candidates for Mr. Owosso are Casey Lambert, a local DJ that has also broken several world weightlifting records who is sponsoring The ARC Mid-Michigan; Dallas Lintner, principal of Owosso High School who is raising funds for the Shiawassee Area YMCA; and Gerry Alcorn, a former U.S. Marine who is supporting Toys for Tots.
Smith said she’s hopeful the four-day event draws huge crowds, and Curwood officials have said in years past that the event typically generates between $20,000 and $30,000 in a typical year. She referenced the upcoming forecast, which calls for no rain, but temperatures near or above 90 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“We’re hoping to have a good turnout, even with the high heat. It helps that there’s no rain in the forecast,” she said.
