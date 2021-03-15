OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Community Foundation overcame COVID-19 challenges to enjoy a successful year of scholarship- and grant-giving in 2020, the group said in its recently issued annual report.
Staff found creative ways to continue the Foundation’s mission to enrich community life, even in the midst of a pandemic, holding meetings on Zoom and ramping up excitement with a virtual countdown to final scholarship announcements.
According to its annual report, the Foundation distributed $173,000 in scholarships and $160,000 grants in the fiscal year 2019-20, while its Youth Advisory Council awarded more than $11,000 in grants.
The new figures are comparable to 2018-19 year, with total grant awards managing to top last year’s because they included COVID-related funding.
“I think that our donors in 2020 were as caring and giving as ever,” said Foundation Executive Director Kim Renwick. “Due to COVID, we saw that the community comes together and works together to help those in need, help students going to college and help nonprofits complete their goals.”
“There was a lot of collaborating — everybody came together to help as many people as we could as quickly as we could. But we faced a creative challenge. We had to learn to step outside the box. But it worked.”
After the pandemic hit in March 2020, the Foundation board began conducting meetings online. Scholarships could not be awarded in person, so Foundation staff launched a countdown to the virtual announcement, aiming to get students enthused. Staff worked with students and nonprofits by email and phone.
The Foundation office has been closed to the public, but staff continued to meet with donors and board members by appointment and via Zoom, rotating work time between home and office.
Last spring, seeing that local nonprofits couldn’t put on their usual fundraisers, the Foundation board created a COVID-19 Community Cares grant to fill the gap. Combining unrestricted funds with a grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation grant, the Foundation has given more than $14,000 in support of local nonprofits.
The Foundation’s Youth Advisory Council, made up of students across the county, as usual awarded grants to area groups and organizations. The council also went ahead with their regular Christmas Wishes program last December, providing gifts for 38 families, including 95 children.
Currently, YAC is working with the Shiawassee County Health Department to created a needs assessment for young people in the area. To participate, visit the Foundation’s website at shiacf.org in the next couple of weeks.
“Even the results we’ve gotten so far have been helpful,” Renwick said.
To accelerate funding for struggling local nonprofits, a Giving Tuesday NOW event took place in May 2020. Nonprofits worked together to raise awareness and funding, collecting more than $28,000 to support their missions.
The Foundation stepped up to coordinate the fourth annual Giving Tuesday collaboration, Raise Up Shiawassee, this fall, aided by the Cook Family Foundation and United Way.
Partnering with the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership and several businesses, the group publicized the virtual event by putting the event slogan “Give Where You Live” on billboards, LED signs and yard signs.
Raise Up Shiawassee exceeded its fundraising goal of $100,000, bringing in $130,000 for 19 local nonprofits. Aiming for volunteer commitments totaling 100 hours, people signed up for 148 hours.
“While 2020 was a very difficult year for everyone, the Foundation genuinely witnessed our community coming together and working for one purpose…for good,” Renwick said. “Together, with the help of (donors’) giving hands, we truly were stronger.”
The Foundation’s mission is to enrich the quality of local life by building sustainable funds from a wide range of donors to finance community needs. Residents can make donations in any amount to contribute to an existing fund or start a new fund.
