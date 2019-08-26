Owosso home damaged in Saturday fire

OWOSSO — Firefighters battled a house fire in the 800 block of Ryan Street early Saturday that damaged the home, but caused no injuries.
According to a press release posted on Facebook, the house was full of smoke with fire coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived about 2:30 a.m.
The Owosso Township Fire Department was called to assist Owosso firefighters.
The cause of the fire was undetermined, and remains unknown as of this morning; it is still under investigation, officials said today.
The release notes there was significant fire and smoke damage to the house, and water damage to the main floor and basement.
