OWOSSO — The Remedy Project, a new community effort designed to heal division, is moving ahead with three workshops, all virtual, organizers said.
The listening circles will take place online Thursday, and Nov. 9, and 18. Interested residents can learn more and sign up for the workshops on the Cook Family Foundation website at cookfamilyfoundation.org. Participation for each stand-alone event will be capped at 20 people.
Owosso resident Kari Krantz and the Cook Family Foundation launched The Remedy Project in collaboration with leadership from the Center for the Study of Citizenship at Wayne State University to promote civic engagement, heal divisions and improve effective communication for better decision making.
“The Remedy Project centers on the premise that well-intended people across all facets of our community are trying to navigate the increasingly divisive social terrain in which we now find ourselves — often without the necessary skills to reach better outcomes,” Krantz noted. “We all need to hone our listening skills and consider new, more productive, means to have impactful conversations.”
For more information, contact Krantz at info@kskconsultancy.com.
