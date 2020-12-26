Humane Society director hopes to steer new course

BENNINGTON TWP. — Patrice Martin, the new executive director at the Shiawassee Humane Society, is enthusiastic about the improvements coming to the county’s only animal shelter.
A new canine wing and large-scale renovation of the existing building to include a new communal cat room and larger lobby, are only a few of the changes Martin and the board of directors are aiming for.
“I’m excited about the possibilities, the board wants to see things happen and we have a supportive community. Let’s do this!” Martin said Wednesday at the facility, 2752 W. Bennington Road.
Martin, who has extensive experience working for nonprofit organizations, was tapped in March to fill in as interim executive director after the departure of Sue Osika. Last month, board members made the temporary spot permanent.
“Patrice is very knowledgeable about nonprofits,” said Pat Skvarenina, chairwoman of the board of directors. “We have talked about expansion and upgrading our facilities, and she will absolutely spearhead this project.”
As interim director, Martin looked around and saw what was working and what was needed. On the plus side was the staff: operations manager Tim Bishop, maintenance coordinator Robert Ash, adoption and foster coordinator Lori Beard, and shelter assistants Clint Grove and Morgan Renwick.
“I discovered functionality, cleanliness and care of animals in the day-to-day operation,” Martin said. “This place hums along like a finely tuned machine — all credit to the staff.”
Board members, she found out, were open to growth and other new ideas. As for donors, she expressed “unending, immersive gratitude” for their financial support, which has kept the Humane Society going since 1951.
Martin also gave a shout-out to the Cook Family Foundation in Owosso, awarders of a grant to cover the cost of architectural plans for the improvements.
What has been missing, she found out, is a forward-looking approach versus just maintaining the status quo.
“A focus on administration: That’s what I feel I bring to the table,” Martin said. “We have to have a more future orientation in order for this organization to grow and expand. The board is really adept at fundraising, but we need to be a little more strategic.”
A new canine wing, replacing a kennel designed in the 1970s, will allow for more training and exercising, and feature a medical suite.
“Dogs are very well cared for here but this will create a better kennel environment, taking us to the next level,” Martin said.
The existing space will be remodeled to include a flexible conference space for volunteer training and a community awareness program. Cats would share a communal room with a relaxed atmosphere. The lobby will be expanded and might include a separate entrance and exit.
“We need more effective use of the space we have and we need more space,” Martin said. “We’re maxed out what is possible with the existing space.”
Martin should know, having worked for nonprofit organizations since 1992. In Hillsdale County, she was a victim’s advocate at a domestic violence program, county director of a tri-county community action program supporting affordable housing and other help for people in need, worked for a Michigan Works! branch and was the first director of an economic development partnership.
From 2012-16, Martin served as a consultant to nonprofits for the Nonprofit Network in Jackson.
Living with husband Al in Fenton at the time, she was assigned to Shiawassee County, working with several local nonprofits, including the Cook Family Foundation.
The Martins moved to Owosso from the west coast of Michigan, where they own a bed-and-breakfast, a year ago so Al Martin could live closer to his job. Patrice Martin lives even closer to hers.
“I always did enjoy working in Shiawassee County,” she said. “It’s a community that really comes together to take care of its own. That’s not true of all communities.”
Until the pandemic, Martin enjoyed traveling with her husband and the five children they have between them. She loves to read and go to music concerts. She also loves animals, including her shepherd/collie mix dog, who is almost 13.
“(Patrice) is an animal lover, like the rest of us,” Skvarenina said. “She has a passion for community animals who are unwanted and struggling to find a loving home.”
“I’m a huge cat lover, but my husband’s allergic to cats,” Martin said.
Her new position has opened up a solution: One of the shelter’s cats, Butterball, has been promoted to “office cat,” taking up residence in Martin’s office.
For more about the Shiawassee Humane Society, visit shspets.org.
