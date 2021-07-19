Heading up a new mission

OWOSSO — There’s a new pastor at First United Methodist Church, and you might say she’s on a mission mission.
The Rev. Mona Joslyn, who started at the church July 1, is bringing her experience and interest in mission work — foreign and domestic — to her new position.
She personally has served on about 15 mission trips to Haiti, starting in 2011, the year after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake devastated the island nation, and led groups to Israel four times.
“I’m hoping we’ll get the church into doing more hands-on mission work,” Joslyn said. “But first we’re going to have to work on the spirit, on our connection with each other, so we’ll know when and where to go. Mission work has to be relational in order to transform us. It will take some time.”
Since coming on board at the beginning of the month, Joslyn said she has spent a lot of time getting to know the congregation, calling it her “listening and learning tour.” She gave her first Sunday sermon July 11.
Already, Joslyn — who is replacing the interim pastor, the Rev. Gary Granville, who took over after the Rev. Deane Wyllis left in January — is making a good impression on church members.
“We are totally pleased,” said Sharon Marsh, the church’s staff parish chairwoman. “The things she has experienced, I’m sure we will be utilizing. She and I have similar hobbies and interests. She’s big on missions, and I went on a mission after Hurricane Katrina.”
Whatever changes Joslyn might usher in at First United Methodist Church, she said they will be accomplished as a team.
“I tend to like to build teams,” she said. “I don’t want to be the person who comes up with a vision, puts it out and implements it. It’s got to be a team approach.”
Joslyn grew up in Climax, located between Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, before attending Kellogg Community College and Michigan State University. She graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science.
Her original career plan was in veterinary medicine, but because of life changes — including family members who needed her help — Joslyn worked as a medical assistant for an oncologist and surgeon for 13 years.
She loved her job and being active in her Methodist church, but said she felt she wasn’t doing what she was supposed to be doing in life.
However, “I never thought I’d end up doing this,” she said.
As a shy introvert, the last thing Joslyn wanted was to stand up and speak in front of people. But that’s just what happened one year, when the Methodist Women at her church held their annual service.
Before she realized what she was doing, Joslyn volunteered to deliver the sermon. It went so well, she realized she had found her calling.
After undergoing the process of becoming a seminary candidate for a year, Joslyn enrolled at the Methodist Theological School in Ohio. She commuted from the school to Michigan every weekend for three years, working in various churches as a youth director, interim pastor and student pastor.
Joslyn finished seminary school in 1998, and today holds a dual doctorate in mission and spirituality. She has served as the pastor of several churches, mostly located in western Michigan.
Most recently she was the pastor at Simpson United Methodist Church in Bangor, staying five years. Joslyn was appointed to head up First United Methodist in Owosso by Bishop David Bard.
“It’s going well,” she said. “I have a lot to learn, such as the traditions here. Now, with COVID-19, we are trying to make sure those who are wanting to be back in church stay healthy and safe when they are here.”
Joslyn is also aiming to prepare her new church for the day when she might have to transfer to a different church, pursuant to the Methodist appointment system.
“We have a system, and I don’t know how long I’ll be here,” Joslyn said. “I’m here to help them be the best disciples they can be and how we do it together as a team.”
Living at the church’s parsonage, Joslyn in her spare time enjoys baking, sewing, photography and sports — especially Tigers baseball, Red Wings hockey and “anything” at Michigan State University.
