OWOSSO — City officials’ push to get the owner of the dilapidated Matthews Building, 300 W. Main St., to make repairs to the structure seems to be getting results.
A crew from a Warren-based demolition company this week will remove the caved-in roof on the three-story section of the Matthews Building in downtown Owosso, helping to secure the building, previously deemed unsafe by city officials.
Scott Moritz, project manager for Blue Star, said Monday morning a crew will remove the roof Wednesday. He said another firm will then install a new roof. Blue Star will come back and gut the interior of the westernmost portion of the building, preparing it for renovation, Moritz said.
“Our priority all along has been to make sure the building gets fixed. We’re one step closer,” Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said Monday. “I’m cautiously optimistic that Wednesday’s the day everything starts.”
Thursday, city officials received engineered drawings for replacing the roof on one of three building sections as well as a written plan for removing roof debris from the building owner, Nemer Haddad of southeast Michigan. The plans were approved by the city’s building official Friday morning, Henne said.
Haddad said Monday the project has been delayed for several unavoidable reasons, including difficulty hiring crews for the repairs during the COVID-19 pandemic and state-ordered restrictions.
In addition, because of the pandemic, the state has converted the funding for which Haddad had planned to apply to loans instead of grants. That makes state funding less attractive and has forced him to consider other options, he said.
“We’ve been working on this with the city for the last four months to create a safe haven,” Haddad said. “We’ve had a very difficult time dealing with multiple engineers to orchestrate a plan. Now, with diminished state funding, we are busily exploring if we’re even going to get government funding or fund it basically ourselves and do it as more of a phased-out project.”
Other reasons for delays include restaurant tenants he’d lined up now pulling out of the project because of the coronavirus, he said.
“We still want to develop the building,” Haddad said. “Our intent is to do the best for the city of Owosso and with this building create a larger synergy for the downtown area. We’re looking at all of our options so everyone can have a beautiful building in the center of downtown Owosso.”
City officials have been wrangling with Haddad for months to make basic repairs to secure the structure, which Haddad had agreed to do.
The city filed a lawsuit against Haddad after he didn’t pay several tickets issued for ordinance violations regarding the building. Henne said Monday the city is going to keep the court process moving, including a pretrial conference set for today, in order to keep the pressure on the building owner.
At one point, Haddad expressed interest in demolishing the deterioriated building section, but more recently pivoted toward his current plan — to replace the roof, clean up debris and renovate the structure, which is located within the city’s historical district.
Henne said Monday if Haddad doesn’t follow through, the city will make the repairs itself and bill Haddad. If the bill isn’t paid, the charge will go on the building’s tax roll.
The riverfront section of the condemned Matthews Building has a collapsed roof and other deficiencies so serious city officials recently closed part of a walking trail next to the building, citing concerns about endangering the public.
Haddad’s original development plan — the same as the one put forth earlier by the previous Matthews Building owner, real estate broker Randy Woodworth — was to transform the 31,000-square-foot facility into retail, commercial and office space, and 17 upper-floor apartments, at an estimated cost of $8 million.
Haddad’s representative, consultant John Hambrick on July 21 told council members the project would create 25-40 temporary construction jobs and a potential of 70 jobs when the renovation is complete and occupied by tenants. However, the three prospective tenants lined up so far were restaurants that might drop out because of COVID-19 restrictions, Hambrick suggested.
The Matthews Building, which has sat vacant since 2015, has long been targeted for redevelopment. When Haddad purchased it last year, he planned to install a marijuana retail store but then found out his state-financing deal was off because a marijuana-related business was involved.
In July, Haddad opened Oz Cannabis, the first recreational marijuana dispensary in Ypsilanti, according to a news report.
The Matthews Building has been either empty or underutilized for decades. About five years ago, Woodworth and partners purchased the structure with a plan to renovate the space into 20 or so high-end apartments, and office and retail space. The section of the building that abuts the river, formerly a brewery, was to have been redeveloped into a brew pub.
In January 2019, Woodworth announced a downsized plan to develop the building section along the river into a restaurant, saying the cost to rehab the building was significantly more than the grant dollars lined up, making the project financially unfeasible. Before moving forward with the new plan, Woodworth sold the structure to Haddad.
