OWOSSO — A resident on Lee Street previously expressing concerns about traffic congestion near Central Elementary has thanked local police for stepping up enforcement.
During Monday’s virtual Owosso City Council meeting, resident Tom Kurtz said lately it’s been much easier to drive down the western portion of Lee, where people used to park on both sides of the street during student pickup time.
“The officers are doing a great job in the neighborhood, and I appreciate it,” Kurtz said.
Central, flanked to the north and south by Oliver and Lee, occupies a full block along M-52 and has only one small parking lot. About 300 cars go to the school every day to pick up students, Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart has said.
At two recent council meetings, Kurtz asked officials to consider changing all of Lee to a one-way street or step up police enforcement. Lee is one-way (eastbound) from Ada to M-52. From Ada to Clarke Avenue to the west, Lee remains a two-way street.
Lenkart has said he will continue with Central on parking issues and deploy patrol officers when needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.