Clothed in community spirit

OWOSSO — As a local business owner for the better part of 17 years, John Hankerd has endured his fair share of ups and downs.
In fact, he can recall at least three times during which he and his wife had to sit down and evaluate whether or not their business, Hankerd Sportswear, would make it.
So when the coronavirus pandemic prompted the temporary closure of his and other local establishments, and forced many churches to transition services online or to suspend services altogether, Hankerd began contemplating ways he could use his expertise at the T-shirt and print shop to help others.
“I was sitting there (watching a live-streamed church service on March 31) thinking, ‘You know what, the churches are in worse shape than I am,’” Hankerd said, “because I could maybe think of something to get some revenue, but when you have nobody coming in to drop any money in the plate … They have no money coming in and they still have buildings to pay for … I thought there’s got to be something I can do to help.”
On April 1, Hankerd launched the Shiawassee Strong T-shirt line, which features six designs geared toward area churches and nonprofits, with messages ranging from “Faith Over Fear” to “Be the Change You Want to See in the World.”
Each shirt costs $20, plus shipping, according to Hankerd, with $10 from each sale going to the church or nonprofit a person selects, including to those churches and nonprofits outside of the immediate Shiawassee area.
In just over two weeks, the campaign has generated nearly $1,000 for churches and nonprofits, Hankerd said, and when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order through the end of the month April 9, he knew he needed to expand the initiative to benefit area businesses.
“I felt so deflated (when she extended the order),” Hankerd said. “I cannot go another month and not have any revenue at all. All of these business owners are my friends, and I know all of these business owners, I know their families, so when I’m sitting here stressing about how the heck am I going to get through this, I’m thinking, you know what? I’m not alone here.”
Since April 13, approximately 90 local businesses have partnered with Hankerd as part of the Michigan Strong campaign, and nearly $5,000 has been raised in support of the initiative, he said.
“I’d be thrilled if I sell enough shirts that somebody could make a utility payment,” Hankerd said. “If I can come up with something to help everybody out, that’s why I did it.
“Every one of us businesses, we have our fans out there,” he continued, “There’s people that would be really sad if I couldn’t reopen my store, and we all have that. If people want to help, here’s a chance.”
Downtown Hound, a pet grooming business that opened in October 2019, is among those to join Hankerd’s campaign.
Owner Shelly Ochodnicky said she was excited to join the initiative, and noted several friends and family have already begun ordering shirts.
“I just think it’s an amazing idea that (John) had, what a great way to grow and support all local businesses,” Ochodnicky said. “It demonstrates how much our small businesses and owners are supporting each other in this time of great need and it is amazing to see how many people are reaching out.
Abiding in the Vine owner Corky Adams said she’s grateful to have someone like Hankerd in the community rallying to support not only her business, but many others.
“John is a mega star in our community,” Adams said. “He does a lot of things that are not spoken about. He does a lot of things for the good of the community that he doesn’t talk about. It means everything (to have the support).”
For Hankerd, it’s about instilling confidence in his fellow business owners that they can make it through.
“I’ve experienced it in the past and I know how dim and bad the future can look,” Hankerd said. “I’ve thought that I can’t make it but I always make it. Some of these younger businesses haven’t experienced what I have in the past and so I wanted to help. I just don’t want them to be that discouraged like I used to be.”
Both the Shiawassee Strong and the Michigan Strong campaigns will continue for the foreseeable future, Hankerd said, noting that as long as there’s support, he’ll continue printing.
As for the strong showing thus far, Hankerd said it comes as no surprise.
“Owosso’s a great place, but it’s great because of the people,” Hankerd said. “People are so willing to step up and help out their small businesses and their neighbors. To me, this just reinforces my love for the people of this town.”
In upholding social distancing measures, shirts are only available for purchase online, and will be shipped to customers’ homes.
Shiawassee Strong shirts can be ordered by visiting stores.inksoft.com/shiawassee_strong/shop/home. Michigan Strong shirts can be found at https://stores.inksoft.com/michigan_strong/shop/home.
For more information, visit Hankerd Sportswear’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/hankerd.sportswear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.