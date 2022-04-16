Convergent Church opens to public on Easter Sunday

OWOSSO — After starting with a dozen members meeting in living rooms a little more than a year ago, Convergent Church will launch to the public on Easter Sunday.
The Revs. Dan Dameron and Jamison Bebiak, co-pastors at the Southern Baptist church, said the progress the church has made from last year has been exciting.
“We’re just really excited. A year ago, we were dreaming (of) what a church would look like. We spent the last year gathering a core team of people, and now we have about 50,” Dameron said.
“I’m just really excited. I feel like we’re past the building stage and finally moving from giving the church structure to making connections within our city,” Bebiak said.
In April 2021, the church moved out of living rooms and into The Loft at Aviator Jayne, the upstairs of a home goods store in Owosso. In September 2021, the church moved into the Armory, along with six other companies. It was celebrated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in November 2021 that the Argus-Press previously reported on.
Dameron and Bebiak said that the co-pastor model is deliberate: they want people to focus on the Gospel, not a single personality.
“We believe that our church needs to hear more than one voice, more than one talking head that is saying stuff,” Bebiak said.
Sunday’s Easter service will begin at 11 a.m., with Bebiak giving the sermon.
“It’s going to be a very clear Gospel presentation, using the most famous scripture people know, John 3:16, and talking about the good news of what Jesus has done for humanity,” Bebiak said.
Per Dameron and Bebiak, the church will hire photographers to “commemorate the day,” but other than that, it will be a “normal service.”
Dameron said the church doesn’t necessarily have an intended number for future services, but is targeting non-believers and those who don’t know the Gospel.
“We want to reach people who are unbelievers or don’t know about what Jesus has done, and we want them to find hope and discover their purpose.”
Dameron and Bebiak both said that the church will look to expand beyond the weekly services and men’s and women’s bible study groups that it currently offers, including ice cream social events, park cleanup days and partnering with non-profit organizations.
“We want to build a city of goers and people who will bring tangible good news for the city,” Bebiak said.
“We’re very passionate about equipping people to treat their communities as their mission fields. We want to be a people, a church that equips people to work as missionaries wherever they are at,” Dameron said.
