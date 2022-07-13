Owosso – The Shiawassee County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. today at the new campaign headquarters, 818 W. Main St. in Owosso.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a social hour and networking with like-minded individuals.
“We are so excited to welcome everyone to our campaign headquarters for the first time,” party Chairwoman Janet Kiley said in a press release. “We have the space prepared for election work and Democrat gatherings and we’ll have a special treat to help us celebrate.”
Along with the celebration, meeting attendees can expect to learn about upcoming events and opportunities to volunteer for Democratic candidates. Candidate signs will also be available for pickup. Sign requests can be made at shiawasseedems.org.
“I would like to extend an invitation to anyone in the community that is interested in preserving our democracy and existing rights,” said Janae Fear, party vice chair. “It’s time to get involved. We have some great candidates this cycle. We’ll have a quick training session during the meeting to give people an idea of what it would be like to knock doors or participate in phone drives. We’ll share other ways that volunteers can help Democrats get elected as well.”
