OWOSSO — Owosso Fire Fighters Local 504 urged caution near fireworks during July 4, suggesting that the best way to enjoy the holiday and prevent injury is to watch a professional show.
“Consumer fireworks are dangerous and the risks to personal safety and the safety of the community are significant,” union President Steve Chapko said in a press release.
The release cites a 2015 report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which states that fireworks are involved in an estimated 10,500 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments annually.
Children are especially at risk on July 4. Of those injured, 35 percent of victims with fireworks injuries were under 15.
“Fireworks are legal in Owosso. Legal or not, if you decide to ignore these words of caution and set off your own fireworks display, precautions need to be taken, and taken seriously,” Chapko said. “While pretty, fireworks can be very, very dangerous.”
The release continues that for those who insist on setting off their own fireworks, the National Fire Protection Association recommends the following precautions:
n Only buy fireworks from a licensed seller (not from someone on the street or from someone’s house).
n Read and follow the directions on the fireworks before lighting them.
n Have water handy in case of an emergency.
n Only use fireworks in an open, outdoor area.
n Light the fireworks on a hard surface and be cautious of any wind.
n Have a designated person to set off the fireworks who avoids alcohol and does not wear loose clothing.
n Make sure that the designated person wears safety goggles and close-toed shoes.
n Do not alter or combine fireworks.
n Aim the firework away from houses, dry leaves, flammable materials and
people.
n Never extend a body part over the device.
n Light one firework at a time.
n Never relight a “dud” firework.
n Wait 20 minutes after setting off the firework to approach it, and then soak it in water.
