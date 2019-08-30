LANSING — State Rep. Ben Frederick Thursday urged a quick resolution to budget negotiations with a looming Oct. 1 constitutional deadline.
Frederick, in a statement, said funding for schools, public safety and other essential services must not be held up due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s insistence on a fuel tax hike.
“The clock is ticking, with the deadline for passing a state budget quickly approaching,” said Frederick, R-Owosso. “Numerous ideas have been presented to the governor which would resolve both roads and the budget, but her insistence on a large fuel tax increase as the only path she will accept has delayed negotiations and created uncertainty for schools and local governments.
“I have heard from an overwhelming number of local families who simply cannot afford the governor’s $6- to $10-per-fillup gas tax increase. That is a devastating hit to the pocketbook for most families and would bring our tax at the pump to the highest level in the nation. The governor’s proposal hits low-income families, seniors on fixed incomes and the commuters in mid-Michigan equally hard. I’m disappointed she continues to bring up a proposal that has little to no support in the public or in the Legislature. It is time to move on to other ideas put forward that reprioritize existing spending while considering less regressive sources of revenue.”
Frederick also called for the budget to be finalized on time regardless of whether the roads discussion is resolved before Oct. 1.
A budget proposal approved by the House in June adds more than $800 million a year to road repairs and $226 million in K-12 school foundation grant funding without a tax increase.
The road funding portion of the proposal comes on top of a 2015 plan already adding to roads gradually, with more than $1 billion in additional annual revenue estimated to be generated by 2021.
Wednesday, Whitmer said the Republican-led Legislature should stop “screwing around” and present her with a viable plan to raise up to $2.5 billion in new revenue for roads.
The war of words laid bare divisions between the Democratic governor and GOP legislators about a month before the Oct. 1 deadline to pass a spending plan. They are struggling to find consensus after Republicans’ rejection of a 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax hike she unveiled nearly six months ago.
“I am working to make sure we have a deal and avoid a shutdown. But it’s time for the Republican-led Legislature to get serious, to get back to work, to stop screwing around and to get it done,” said Whitmer, calling for GOP lawmakers to make public an alternative plan.
She said she will not sign a budget unless it includes a “real fix” to significantly boost spending on roads and public education.
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican, countered: “This is a fabricated crisis by my governor to try to tie in roads to the budget. … We will supply a budget to the governor. It will have record spending both for education and additional funding for roads.”
GOP House Speaker Lee Chatfield, meanwhile, urged Whitmer to “work with us and come off of her insistence on a 45-cent gas tax.”
Whitmer has opposed borrowing $10 billion to boost the Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement System, freeing up money for additional annual road spending. On Wednesday, she also definitively ruled out extending the date by which unfunded liabilities in the pension plan would be paid off beyond 2038, calling it and the pension-bonding plans “fiscally bad ideas.”
One of the moves could reduce school spending in the short term by between $475 million and $800 million a year, making it easier to remove the sales tax on fuel that mostly goes to schools and municipalities — a House Republican priority — so an equivalent per-gallon tax increase could better fund roads.
Whitmer also dug in, saying the GOP proposal to shift school aid funds to roads is “unacceptable.”
