OWOSSO — In recognition of this year’s graduating class, Owosso Public Schools is calling upon community members and students to write letters, with the goal of providing at least one letter to each outgoing Owosso High School and Lincoln High School senior.
The letter-writing campaign, launched on the district’s Facebook page Tuesday, comes as students face an uncertain future regarding their graduation ceremony due to COVID-19. Commencement was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. May 21 at Willman Field, though the plan currently remains in limbo as the district awaits further guidance from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on social distancing.
“I am excited about the possibility of having our school and community work together on a positive initiative to help put a positive spin on an unfortunate ending to our seniors’ K-12 educational journey,” Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said in an email Tuesday. “We continue to brainstorm ideas that will serve as historic memorabilia for our seniors, something they will talk about forever. We have a few other ideas in the works (as well).”
The district asks that letters of support not be addressed to a specific senior, but rather be left generic as the goal is to provide one to each of Owosso’s 230 graduating students.
Letters may be mailed to the district’s administration office: 645 Alger St., PO Box 340, Owosso, MI, 48867. Though hand-written letters are preferred, email submissions are also being accepted at thompson@owosso.k12.mi.us.
The submission deadline is May 15.
